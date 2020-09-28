Primecoin Trading Down 4.1% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $6,295.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,416,298 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

