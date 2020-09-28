Primas (PST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1.16 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00424913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

