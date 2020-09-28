Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 1,752.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRVCF opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Preveceutical Medical has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

About Preveceutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

