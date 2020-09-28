Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 1,752.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PRVCF opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Preveceutical Medical has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.
About Preveceutical Medical
