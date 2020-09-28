Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Premier by 99.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Premier by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.