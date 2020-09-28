PotCoin Market Cap Tops $1.77 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $3,335.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,883.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.22 or 0.03346517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.02115410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00426026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00885497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00050813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00523236 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010798 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,757,493 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

