Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $326.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares Pool Corp have underperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company’s business has been negatively impacted by new stay-at-home orders (or government mandates) along with unfavourable economic conditions owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, rise in labor and delivery costs along with increased investments in information technology systems and hardware, remain concerns. However, solid demand across swimming pool maintenance supplies is likely to aid the company going forward. Also, the company’s expansion initiatives is noteworthy. Nonetheless, the company’s strong balance sheet should help it tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2020 have increased over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.25.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $315.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.87. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $342.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,621,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $64,212,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 607.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 283,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,778,000 after buying an additional 243,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 894.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,064,000 after buying an additional 237,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 140.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after buying an additional 180,809 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $45,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

