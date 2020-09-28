POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.23. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is a boost from POLYMETAL INTL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUCOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. POLYMETAL INTL/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

