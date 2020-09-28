Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Tops $22.89 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Huobi, Bittrex and Binance. In the last week, Polymath has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00425361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002619 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,500,099 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit, UEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

