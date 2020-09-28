PlayGame (PXG) One Day Volume Tops $81.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. PlayGame has a market cap of $52,379.55 and approximately $81.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

