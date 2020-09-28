Pinkcoin Market Cap Hits $871,344.07 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $871,344.07 and $2,714.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00634040 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005879 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00030155 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $767.93 or 0.07049241 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000773 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,691,091 coins and its circulating supply is 421,430,655 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

