Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

BYDDY stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.