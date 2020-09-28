Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

BYDDY stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.