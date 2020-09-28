Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $673,138.47 and $421.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045855 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,904.58 or 1.00138497 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00637283 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.01260368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00109328 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 80,109,550 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

