Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Down 80.4% in September

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the August 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.36. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. On average, equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.