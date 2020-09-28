Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Down 80.4% in September

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the August 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. On average, equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.