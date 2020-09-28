Phantasma (SOUL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $202,085.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001011 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $202,085.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

