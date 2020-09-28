PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE GHY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.30. 10,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 82.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,095,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,653 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 12.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,597,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 4.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 773,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 23.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 723,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 136,406 shares during the period.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

