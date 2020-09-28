PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $61.97. 101,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,094. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PERSIMMON/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

