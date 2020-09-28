Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,757,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pershing Square in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pershing Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of Pershing Square stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. 38,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,789. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

