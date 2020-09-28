Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Perceptron stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. 215,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,187. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.47. Perceptron has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Perceptron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Perceptron by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Perceptron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

