PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $72,733.74 and $423.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00024939 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003420 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004171 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000473 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,764,184 coins and its circulating supply is 39,459,340 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

