People (CVE:PEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.11

People Corp (CVE:PEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.11 and last traded at C$10.90, with a volume of 272890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of People and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of People from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $646.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.68.

People (CVE:PEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$53.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that People Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

People Company Profile (CVE:PEO)

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

