Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $13.13 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

