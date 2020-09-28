Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.03. Pearson has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,638 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.