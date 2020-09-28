Paxos Standard (PAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $244.93 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinPlace, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bittrex and OKCoin. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.93 million and $148.60 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Crex24, DDEX, P2PB2B, CoinExchange, Iquant, OKEx, WazirX, BitMax, DigiFinex, Coinall, CoinEx, Bitrue, HitBTC, SouthXchange, C2CX, Hotbit, CoinPlace, Coinsuper, Binance, BW.com, ABCC, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, BigONE, Bittrex, MXC, KuCoin, BCEX, ZB.COM, Gate.io, OKCoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, TOKOK, BitMart, Coinbit, FCoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

