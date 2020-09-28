Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 2,275.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 60,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.05.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

