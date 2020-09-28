Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (PGG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on October 16th

Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

