Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

PRXXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of PRXXF opened at $31.00 on Friday. Paradox Interactive AB has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $31.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company also publishes music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

