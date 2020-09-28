OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Up 2,025.0% in September

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 2,025.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS OZMLF opened at $10.17 on Monday. OZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.