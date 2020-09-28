Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded Owens & Minor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

OMI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,053. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 966.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 700,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $3,751,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 336,771 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

