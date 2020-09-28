Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells $68,688.00 in Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OVV opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.8% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

