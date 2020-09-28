Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE OR opened at C$15.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -11.92. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$17.50.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.08.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.