Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
TSE OR opened at C$15.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -11.92. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$17.50.
Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Osisko gold royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
