Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$15.68 on Monday. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -11.92.
Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Osisko gold royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
