Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$15.68 on Monday. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -11.92.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

