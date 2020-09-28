Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in September

Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OROXF stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Orosur Mining has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
Orosur Mining Company Profile
