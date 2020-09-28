Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in September

Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OROXF stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Orosur Mining has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

