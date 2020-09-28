Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to report sales of $183.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.50 million. Orion Group reported sales of $199.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $708.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.83 million to $730.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $742.75 million, with estimates ranging from $733.00 million to $761.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

NYSE ORN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Orion Group news, Director Mary E. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,168 shares in the company, valued at $447,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 895,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

