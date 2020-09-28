Origin Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.44 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $28.44 million and $12.44 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.08 or 0.04822346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033818 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,246,767 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

