Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ORZCF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 31,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,766. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Its flagship property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

