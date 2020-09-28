Orchid Island Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,961 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 541% compared to the typical volume of 618 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. 50,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. Equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

ORC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.