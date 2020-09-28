Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) vs. Datadog (NYSE:DDOG) Head-To-Head Survey

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oracle and Datadog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $39.07 billion 4.61 $10.14 billion $3.46 17.28 Datadog $362.78 million 75.80 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -604.33

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 26.13% 85.71% 10.90% Datadog 0.73% 0.75% 0.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Oracle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Datadog shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Oracle and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 1 15 10 0 2.35 Datadog 1 9 10 0 2.45

Oracle presently has a consensus price target of $60.03, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Datadog has a consensus price target of $88.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Oracle’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oracle is more favorable than Datadog.

Summary

Oracle beats Datadog on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, extend, and integrate business applications, as well as automate business processes. In addition, it provides a range of development tools, identity management, and business analytics software solutions for mobile computing development to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. Further, the company provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, virtualization, management, and other hardware-related software. Additionally, it provides consulting services, including IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade services; and customer support and education services. The company serves businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

