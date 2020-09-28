Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

