Oppenheimer Raises Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $35.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aramark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.42.

NYSE ARMK opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

