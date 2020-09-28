Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $5,233.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00254871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.01592408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00187983 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

