Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Shares of ORI stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,820 shares of company stock valued at $207,791 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: Diversification

