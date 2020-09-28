Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 477.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OIBRQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

OIBRQ stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $846.89 million during the quarter. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial had a negative net margin of 91.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.78%.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

