ODUWA (OWC) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00007169 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $28,461.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,884.22 or 0.99984211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001639 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00152699 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

