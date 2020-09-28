Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Short Interest Update

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.4 days.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of Ocean Yield ASA stock remained flat at $$2.21 during trading on Monday. Ocean Yield ASA has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters within oil-service and industrial shipping areas in Norway. The company operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. As of October 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 65 vessels.

