Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Down 47.3% in September

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NXQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,202. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $15.84.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

