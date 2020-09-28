Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Up 1,571.4% in September

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 1,571.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE NKG opened at $12.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 98.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 48.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the second quarter valued at $190,000.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

