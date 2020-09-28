Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 104.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Nutrien to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

NYSE NTR opened at $39.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $51.07.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. BofA Securities raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

