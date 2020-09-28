NuShares Trading Up 23.9% This Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $933.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023424 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.