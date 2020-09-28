NuBits One Day Trading Volume Hits $913.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. NuBits has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $913.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002458 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, NuBits has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00249912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00097477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.01587564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00187803 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

