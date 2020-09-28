Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Sells $1,125,960.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NUS opened at $50.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

